Poilievre up against over 100 candidates in next month's Alberta byelection

On Thursday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre being forced to compete in the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection in August against dozens of other candidates.

The byelection, which is expected to field the most candidates on a federal ballot in Canadian history, was called after MP Damien Kurek resigned to allow Poilievre to run for a new seat in the House of Commons.

The Conservative leader recently took aim at the Longest Ballot Committee for interfering in the electoral process, with the number of candidates in the byelection now reportedly over 100. "We have to take action because this is a scam. It is unfair, it is unjust and it must stop," he said.

David also criticized the current electoral system for allowing a group like the Longest Ballot Committee to field such a high number of candidates, potentially confusing voters.

"It's an outrage, and I have the way to fix this. We have to increase the number of signatures a candidate gets, I don't know what it is, 1000, 2000. We also have to increase the entry, not a couple hundred bucks, how about $10,000 or $20,000?" he said.

"By the way, if this was some right-wing organization doing this Sheila, I would have the same contempt. They're gonna say, 'oh you're just trying to make the election all about rich people.' No I'm not. If you're running for federal office and you can't get 2000 signatures, and you can't raise $20,000, I question your legitimacy," David added.

Poilievre's byelection in the Conservative stronghold of Battle River-Crowfoot is scheduled for August 18, 2025.