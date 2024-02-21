Poilievre: 'Female spaces should be for females, not biological males'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he supports keeping female spaces female. Asked by Rebel News reporter David Menzies about the increasingly contentious issue of biological males competing in women's sports and using women's change rooms and bathrooms, Poilievre said these should be left for women and girls.

“Female sports, female change rooms, female bathrooms should be for females, not for biological males,” Poilievre replied to Menzies at an event in Kitchener, Ontario.

“Female spaces should be exclusively for females, not for biological males,” the Tory leader said.

In response to David Menzies question about the war on women's spaces, Poilievre says, "Female sports, female change rooms, female bathrooms should be for females, not for biological males.”https://t.co/HflB5l0kmi pic.twitter.com/ocggmQvpGG — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 21, 2024

Pressed by Menzies about proposing legislation to protect these spaces, Poilievre was hesitant.

“A lot of the spaces you describe are provincially and municipally controlled,” he explained. “So, it is unclear what reach federal legislation would have to change them.”

Poilievre's stance on the issue is in line with the Conservative Party of Canada's base, with members passing a resolution in September calling for 'transgender women' to be barred from entering women's change rooms, washrooms, prisons, shelters or competing in female sports.

TRANS TAKEOVER: Five 'trans' women dominate female volleyball game



We went to a college female varsity volleyball game… and a 'sausage-fest' broke out! FIVE men, pretending to be women, were on the court. Why?



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/v17BlUMumz pic.twitter.com/gRDLwgOGGB — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 30, 2024

As reported by the National Post:

The resolution read that “the Conservative Party of Canada believes that women are entitled to the safety, dignity, and privacy of single-sex spaces… and the benefits of women-only categories.”

Earlier this month, Poilievre generated outrage among Liberals and New Democrats after he said he opposed puberty blockers for minors.

“I think we should protect children and their ability to make adult decisions when they're adults,” he said, criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for using the issue as “a divisive wedge to distract from doubling housing costs and quadrupling carbon taxes.”

Trudeau rushes to reporters so he can condemn Conservative Leader Poilievre and Alberta Premier Smith for supporting parental rights and restricting puberty blockers and gender reassignment for minors.https://t.co/HflB5l0kmi pic.twitter.com/r1HXGcEryO — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 8, 2024

Taking aim at the Conservative leader and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who recently released a plan to tackle radical gender ideology in the province, Trudeau told reporters on February 8, “What Mr. Poilievre and Mrs. Smith are proposing is to take away the rights of parents and their kids to make the right choices for them with their doctors.”

Conservative premiers in New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Alberta have all taken steps to push back against radical gender ideology and protect parental rights.

Rebel News is continuing to cover this issue. To see all of our coverage, and to help support our 100% viewer-funded journalism, visit TransMadness.com.