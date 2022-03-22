Poilievre has a plan to defund CBC and unite Canadians

With Erin O'toole's ousting, the Conservative Party of Canada is now looking for a new leader.

The three biggest players in the leadership race are Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton in the Toronto area, Jean Charest, former premier of the Quebec Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre, an Ottawa-area Member of Parliament.

Last Saturday, Mr. Poilievre held a meeting with his supporters at the Blaxton Lebourgneuf restaurant in Quebec City. Many people attended the event, so I asked some of them a few questions to find out why they supported him.

There was also a question period for the media where I was able to share the time with Radio-Canada (CBC). It was also a great opportunity to ask Mr. Poilievre a few questions about his plan to stop subsidizing the CBC.

Here is what happened during this event.

Avec le départ d'Erin O’toole, le Parti conservateur du Canada se cherche maintenant un nouveau chef.

Les trois plus grands joueurs dans la course à la chefferie se trouvent à être Patrick Brown, le maire de Brampton dans la région de Toronto, Jean Charest, ancien premier ministre du Parti libéral du Québec et Pierre Poilievre, membre de la chambre des communes du Canada.

Samedi dernier, monsieur Poilievre a tenu une séance de rencontres avec ses partisans au restaurant le Blaxton Lebourgneuf à Québec. Plusieurs personnes y étaient présentes, j’ai donc posé quelques questions à certaines d’entre elles afin de savoir la raison de leur soutien.

Il y a également eu une période de questions pour les médias où j’ai pu partager le temps avec Radio-Canada (CBC). C’était également une belle opportunité de demander à monsieur Poilievre quelques questions sur son plan d'arrêter de verser des subventions à CBC.

Voici ce qui est arrivé durant cette événement.