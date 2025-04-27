Poilievre Inspires Calgarians with Vision for Canada

As Canada’s federal election nears, Poilievre rallies the base Friday in Calgary, a Conservative stronghold and his hometown.

Rebel News contrasts Poilievre's and Carney's economic plans and discusses the potential global impact of a Poilievre win.

Locals strongly support the Tory MP on the economy, immigration, housing prices, taxation, and the future of Canada. Unsurprisingly, they were critical of the Liberal government in each of these issues.

Both leaders have criticized each other's spending plans of late, with Poilievre accusing his Liberal counterpart of excessive spending and Carney accusing Poilievre of planning to cut essential services.

The Tories and Liberals released their costed platforms late in the campaign, after millions of Canadians had already voted in advance.

Still, rally attendees are worried about the Liberal Party's long-term vision for Canada, citing a government document that predicts a decline in social mobility, homeownership, and economic stability.

Attendees also discussed the perceived bias against conservatives in media and the importance of informed voting.