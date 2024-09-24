WATCH: Poilievre introduces non-confidence motion against Trudeau Liberals

MPs will debate the Conservatives motion before a vote on Wednesday. Last week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet have both publicly stated they would not back the motion.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 24, 2024
  • News

Members of Parliament are debating a non-confidence motion in the House of Commons on Tuesday, following Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for a “carbon tax election.”

In a 20-minute speech, Poilievre called for a renewal of "the Canadian promise" and to “expand the opportunity, expand the promise of this country,” something he said had been lost after nine years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

The Conservatives have been calling for a non-confidence vote for weeks, especially after the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement reached between New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh and Trudeau, which saw the NDP prop up the Liberals in exchange for some political concessions beginning in March 2022.

The end of this deal meant the NDP's support for the Liberals was no longer guaranteed, raising the possibility of an early federal election. Currently, the next election is slated for October 2025.

However, the Conservatives non-confidence motion is anticipated to fail without much drama as both Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet both said their parties would not side with Poilievre and the Conservatives.

MPs will vote on the motion on Wednesday.

