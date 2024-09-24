WATCH: Poilievre introduces non-confidence motion against Trudeau Liberals

Rebel News LIVE! Calgary Buy tickets to attend Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary, Alberta, emceed by Sheila Gunn Reid. buy tickets

Members of Parliament are debating a non-confidence motion in the House of Commons on Tuesday, following Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for a “carbon tax election.”

In a 20-minute speech, Poilievre called for a renewal of "the Canadian promise" and to “expand the opportunity, expand the promise of this country,” something he said had been lost after nine years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

Pierre Poilievre shuts down a reporter from The Canadian Press over media bailouts.



"You're a tax-funded mouthpiece to the PMO," he says. "Are you going to let me answer the question or are you just going to heckle on behalf of Justin Trudeau?"https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/E12QYuEJMR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 12, 2024

The Conservatives have been calling for a non-confidence vote for weeks, especially after the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement reached between New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh and Trudeau, which saw the NDP prop up the Liberals in exchange for some political concessions beginning in March 2022.

BUY TICKETS

The end of this deal meant the NDP's support for the Liberals was no longer guaranteed, raising the possibility of an early federal election. Currently, the next election is slated for October 2025.

Trudeau pledges $5 BILLION to global financing efforts at the United Nations Pact for the Future



At the recent United Nations Summit for the Future in New York, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a speech acknowledging the growing despair among young Canadians about their… pic.twitter.com/lhbr7aWflh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 24, 2024

However, the Conservatives non-confidence motion is anticipated to fail without much drama as both Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet both said their parties would not side with Poilievre and the Conservatives.

MPs will vote on the motion on Wednesday.