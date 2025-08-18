Poilievre looks to secure political future through Battle River-Crowfoot by-election

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Party leader, seeks re-election in the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection after losing his Ottawa riding on April 28. Former MP Damien Kurek resigned to allow Poilievre to run, demonstrating commitment to ensuring Poilievre's presence in Parliament to champion Alberta's interests.

Following Canada's federal election earlier this year, Poilievre was unseated in his Carlton riding. Being the Leader of the Official Opposition and CPC, Poilievre needs to secure a seat in the House of Commons if he hopes to continue as party leader. This by-election is expected to result in a victory for Poilievre, thus securing his role within the party.

The by-election is unusual as voters must write in their chosen candidate due to an activist group's protest.

Poilievre emphasizes fighting for oil and gas production, protecting the rural way of life, and addressing immigration concerns. He aims to combat the perception that Ottawa demands Alberta "pay up and shut up."

Poilievre plans to focus on prosecuting the government, showcasing a strong "government in waiting," and tackling immigration, deficits, inflation, and crime. He expresses enjoyment in connecting with the rural communities of the riding in a Rebel News exclusive interview.