Poilievre opens up about family life as mainstream media continues to smear

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Pierre Poilievre's recent comments about raising his young children and why he was right to bar media from travelling on his campaign bus.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Knowledge Project Podcast, Poilievre discussed raising his young daughter and son and the importance of putting family first.

The Conservative leader shared how raising his daughter with special needs has deepened his understanding of the challenges less financially secure Canadians can face in trying to provide for their family.

Sheila condemned the "jackals" in the media for their combative response to being prevented from travelling on the Conservative leader's campaign bus.

"There's a very specific reason why the Poilievre family wants to keep those jackals off the bus, and it's their daughter," she said.

"I hope those media jackals find it within themselves to tone it down and perhaps even apologize because it wasn't about you," Sheila added.

"Maybe the media should have parked their outrage and quit crying censorship. He's trying to keep a bit of normalcy around his six-year-old daughter who has developmental challenges," she said.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh previously criticized Poilievre for being "afraid of some questions" following the Conservative leader's announcement that press would be prevented from travelling with the campaign.

Recent polling shows Poilievre and Liberal leader Mark Carney neck and neck as Canadians prepare to head to the polls in less than two weeks.