Poilievre pledges to protect seniors' benefits during Toronto appearance

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was in Toronto last Monday to speak at a Canadian Association of Retired Persons town hall meeting.

And for most of the people in the studio audience, his words were warmly welcomed.

Poilievre promised that he would protect government benefits for older Canadians and that the Conservatives would never introduce a tax to target their home equity.

The Conservative leader noted that during the “lost Liberal decade”, many seniors have become so financially strapped that they now have to choose between “heating and eating.”

He said a Conservative government would protect the OAS, GIS and CPP. He also promised to increase the age of mandatory RRIF withdrawals from 71 to 73 and keep the retirement age at 65. (Prime Minister Harper had raised the retirement age to 67 a decade ago, something that did not go over well with older Canadians.)

During his speech, Poilievre received several standing ovations from many of the attendees.