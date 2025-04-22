Poilievre pledges to protect seniors' benefits during Toronto appearance

Poilievre packed the ZoomerPlex in Toronto, assuring older voters that their benefits will be preserved and there will never be a tax on home equity.

David Menzies
  |   April 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was in Toronto last Monday to speak at a Canadian Association of Retired Persons town hall meeting.

And for most of the people in the studio audience, his words were warmly welcomed.

Poilievre promised that he would protect government benefits for older Canadians and that the Conservatives would never introduce a tax to target their home equity.

The Conservative leader noted that during the “lost Liberal decade”, many seniors have become so financially strapped that they now have to choose between “heating and eating.”

He said a Conservative government would protect the OAS, GIS and CPP. He also promised to increase the age of mandatory RRIF withdrawals from 71 to 73 and keep the retirement age at 65. (Prime Minister Harper had raised the retirement age to 67 a decade ago, something that did not go over well with older Canadians.)

During his speech, Poilievre received several standing ovations from many of the attendees.

David Menzies

Mission Specialist

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

  • Nicola Timmerman
    commented 2025-04-22 19:27:34 -0400
    I fear the Liberals will end income spliting for seniors. Spliting our pensions for tax purposes is a great help for retirees.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-22 19:02:57 -0400
    I’m glad Pierre Poilievre promised this. True I am a senior but it shows the Liberals are lying about Conservatives killing social programs. Poilievre is going after waste. My own experience tells me that governments are bloated and many ministries are make-work projects.