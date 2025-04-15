Poilievre pledges to protect seniors from fraudsters with targeted new plan

The Conservative leader outlined how his party will enact a policy forcing financial institutions and phone companies to clamp down on scammers.

Speaking to reporters in Montreal on Tuesday, Pierre Poilievre discussed how his party will combat fraudsters from targeting seniors and scamming them out of significant sums of money.

The Conservative leader explained that seniors are the number one target for scammers who use nefarious ploys like pretending to be a family member in need to extract money from unsuspecting older citizens.

Poilievre announced mandatory minimum jail sentences for fraudsters and a policy to force banks and phone companies to identify, report, and block suspected scammers in real time.

"We're going to pass the 'Stop Scamming Seniors Act,' a common-sense law that forces banks and telecom companies to deploy state of the art technology to catch scams and stop them before they happen," he said.

"We want to financially cripple the fraudsters to deter their greed," Poilievre added.

The party's plan to target scammers would impose a minimum of one year in jail for fraud over $5000, three years for fraud over $100,000, and five years for fraud over $1 million.

Conservatives have also pledged to impose financial penalties of up to $5 million for companies who willfully neglect or fail to implement adequate scam prevention tools.

“Imagine working your whole life and saving carefully for retirement, only to have it all stolen by a scammer in seconds,” reads a statement from Poilievre.

“Over the Lost Liberal Decade, this nightmare has been the reality for thousands of Canadians. It’s devastating for the victims and for any Canadian who worries about their family members being targeted. That is why a new Conservative government will protect seniors—for a change,” the statement reads.

Recent polling shows Poilievre and Liberal leader Mark Carney in a tight race as Canadians prepare to cast their ballots on April 28, 2025.

