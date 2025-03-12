Poilievre's 'Bring it Home' rally in London, Ont. draws thousands of supporters

The Conservative leader received numerous loud ovations as he spoke about restoring Canada to its former glory.

David Menzies
  |   March 12, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to restore “the Canadian promise” as he addressed a boisterous crowd of supporters at London, Ont.’s convention centre on Sunday.

A standing room only crowd of more than 2,500 supporters rocked RBC Place London as an estimated 1,500 people remained outside given that they could not be accommodated within the venue. (As a consolation prize, they were able to take in the freak show across the street that was branded as a transgender “picnic”. Translation: a collection of unhinged “Spirit Unicorns” and Antifa allies who defamed Poilievre as a “Nazi” and a “pedophile.”)

Poilievre received numerous loud ovations as he spoke about restoring Canada to its former glory. Many attendees broke into chants of “bring it home.”

He reiterated several promises: Axe the carbon tax. Gut the bureaucracy. Carry out the biggest crackdown on crime in Canadian history. Build pipelines. Repeal the gun grab. End foreign aid to dictators and terrorists. Take the GST off new houses. Cancel cancel culture.

Poilievre said it was all about bringing back the “Canadian promise.” Which is to say, the Conservative leader recalled how once upon a time in our great dominion there was an unspoken contract in Canada – that if you work hard, you can have a beautiful life. But under the Justin Trudeau Liberals, that promise has been broken.

Poilievre spent much of his speech attacking (now new Liberal leader) Mark Carney’s connections to the Trudeau government (which this “outsider” has advised for the past five years.) Poilievre noted that Carney openly brags about being a “globalist” and an “elitist” and has not been transparent with his financial wherewithal.

Said Poilievre: “And make no mistake, Donald Trump will have a big smile on his face as he exploits all of Carney’s many conflicts to attack Canadian workers and Canadian jobs, but we Conservatives won’t let either of them do [that] – we will put Canada first.”

Poilievre concluded the high-energy rally by promising to restore Canada as a country where “anyone from anywhere can achieve anything… that hard works gets you a great life in a beautiful house on a safe street, wrapped in the protective arms of solid borders and brave troops under a proud flag. Canada, let’s bring it home!”

The applause was deafening.

Call the Election!

21,240 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau is gone — but Canadians never voted for his replacement. The Liberal Party has installed unelected banker Mark Carney as Prime Minister. Why should Canadians accept another leader without a mandate? It’s time for a federal election now — not when it’s convenient for the Liberals. Sign the petition and demand that Mark Carney call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

David Menzies

Mission Specialist

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-12 19:52:53 -0400
    Such rage! These losers are so inflamed at the presence of common sense. They seem demon possessed as they shout and get violent. It’s an adult tantrum by childish people who can’t stand the truth. The off-the-charts madness is truly shocking. Worse yet is the incomprehensible lack of policing at these “picnics.” It’s a barely-controlled rage fest done by people who need a check up from the neck up. Our governments need to bring back mental asylums for those who can’t be cured.