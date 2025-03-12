Poilievre's 'Bring it Home' rally in London, Ont. draws thousands of supporters

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to restore “the Canadian promise” as he addressed a boisterous crowd of supporters at London, Ont.’s convention centre on Sunday.

A standing room only crowd of more than 2,500 supporters rocked RBC Place London as an estimated 1,500 people remained outside given that they could not be accommodated within the venue. (As a consolation prize, they were able to take in the freak show across the street that was branded as a transgender “picnic”. Translation: a collection of unhinged “Spirit Unicorns” and Antifa allies who defamed Poilievre as a “Nazi” and a “pedophile.”)

Unhinged Antifa-style protesters came out to protest Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's event in London, Ontario, before turning violent when Rebel reporter David Menzies tried to ask them questions.



Poilievre received numerous loud ovations as he spoke about restoring Canada to its former glory. Many attendees broke into chants of “bring it home.”

He reiterated several promises: Axe the carbon tax. Gut the bureaucracy. Carry out the biggest crackdown on crime in Canadian history. Build pipelines. Repeal the gun grab. End foreign aid to dictators and terrorists. Take the GST off new houses. Cancel cancel culture.

Poilievre said it was all about bringing back the “Canadian promise.” Which is to say, the Conservative leader recalled how once upon a time in our great dominion there was an unspoken contract in Canada – that if you work hard, you can have a beautiful life. But under the Justin Trudeau Liberals, that promise has been broken.

Poilievre spent much of his speech attacking (now new Liberal leader) Mark Carney’s connections to the Trudeau government (which this “outsider” has advised for the past five years.) Poilievre noted that Carney openly brags about being a “globalist” and an “elitist” and has not been transparent with his financial wherewithal.

.@MarkJCarney shockingly admits that he thinks Canada needs a "globalist" and "elitist" prime minister like himself."I know how the world works," he says, pic.twitter.com/3D2PDzI6lr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2025

Said Poilievre: “And make no mistake, Donald Trump will have a big smile on his face as he exploits all of Carney’s many conflicts to attack Canadian workers and Canadian jobs, but we Conservatives won’t let either of them do [that] – we will put Canada first.”

Poilievre concluded the high-energy rally by promising to restore Canada as a country where “anyone from anywhere can achieve anything… that hard works gets you a great life in a beautiful house on a safe street, wrapped in the protective arms of solid borders and brave troops under a proud flag. Canada, let’s bring it home!”

The applause was deafening.