Poilievre should push immigration issue 'with a vengeance': Ezra Levant

A new poll from Abacus Data has found voters are split almost evenly among their support for the Liberals (41%) and Conservatives (40%).

While Prime Minister Mark Carney has a slight edge on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in favourability ratings, the largest gap between respondents was on the issue of immigration and refugees.

For the 24% of respondents who placed immigration among their top three current issues, 59% felt the Poilievre Conservatives were the party best equipped to address the problem.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said the Conservatives need to target immigration as an issue, giving them an avenue to tap into a topic that is top of mind for many Canadians.

“Carney's position is a fringe position, is an extreme position,” Ezra explained, referring to the 18% of respondents who said they trusted the Liberal leader most to deal with immigration.

Canada's immigration system is the most out of control “in the world” after a decade first under Justin Trudeau, now under Carney — “which is precisely why the regime media calls Poilievre's position fringe and extreme and racist.”

Ezra suggested Poilievre needs to say, “what so many Canadians are saying quietly to each other, that immigration is out of control and it needs to be stopped” instead of “continuing the unfortunate tradition of being scared of his own shadow.”

Elections will have divisive issues either way, argued Ezra. “Poilievre can let the media choose the controversy,” he said, like letting the press focus on which leader has the most disdain for U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Or Poilievre can choose the controversy that suits him best,” Ezra went on, “by outlining a very strong immigration policy of kicking out frauds, deporting those who have no right to be here and imposing cultural values tests on foreign extremists, letting Canadians get entry level jobs instead of temporary foreign workers.”

Canada's mainstream media would “freak out” over this, he added, which would serve more like an ad for Poilievre, “spreading the word that Poilievre means deportations.”

But the general public, “certainly not anyone under 50,” has little regard for the legacy media's pundits.

“This poll shows us two things, don't dump Poilievre just because the Liberals don't like him,” Ezra said.

“The second thing it shows is, Poilievre should come back with a vengeance on immigration and link to everything from crime to health-care waiting lines to overspending to traffic. That's one policy the Liberals will never co-opt.”