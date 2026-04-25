Poilievre shuts down Global News question on Erin O'Toole advice

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Drea Humphrey and David Menzies weighed in after Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre shut down a question from Global News concerning former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.

O’Toole recently told Global News that Poilievre should “ignore the culture war issues” in order to remain competitive against Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party. When asked whether he intended to follow that advice, Poilievre requested specific examples. The reporter was unable to provide any.

“Let me put it this way… The reason we got 2.5 million more votes under my leadership in the last election than under the previous election was because of the wildly popular positions that I did take,” said Poilievre. “I think it’s time that Mark Carney moderate his position on the issues.”

David Menzies said he was stunned that O’Toole’s comments were being treated as politically relevant.

“This is unbelievable. Getting talking points from this loser — this loser of all losers — Erin O’Toole?” he said, before adding, “What a masterclass in terms of Poilievre making a mainstream media trained seal look like an absolute fool, because that guy should’ve been prepared.”

Drea Humphrey said she was more surprised that the reporter appeared unprepared, given Poilievre’s reputation for “hitting back” on frivolous questions.

“Have they not learned that this isn’t Trudeau, this is Pierre Poilievre, and he might know a little bit about what he’s talking about, and he might question you on it?” she asked.

She also echoed David’s criticism of O’Toole’s involvement in the discussion.

“Erin O’Who? Like, really, Erin O’Toole is going to give Poilievre advice on how to lead after the horrible job he did — what was that, 2020 or 2021?” she said.

Humphrey added that the Conservative Party has already been too cautious on key “culture war” issues that could distinguish it from the Liberals and NDP.

“It’s not fringe ideas when you’re saying, you know, parents should have more of a say in school, and we’re tired of an ideology being shoved down our throats. That is not an extreme or rare opinion; that is a mass opinion,” she said.