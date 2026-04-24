Trudeau returns to talk China, Poilievre's tax plan, Extremists targeting kids | Rebel Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Justin Trudeau's interview with CNBC while he was in Singapore, where the former PM said U.S. tariffs are pushing Canada towards closer ties with China.

Plus, with Prime Minister Mark Carney pausing the excise fuel tax, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is proposing further tax cuts to help Canadians save money as the cost of living continues to increase.

And finally, a British Columbia father is shedding light on an extremist group that is targeting and grooming kids online after his 15-year-old daughter took her own life.

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