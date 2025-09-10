Poilievre stands up for young people with latest housing announcement

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant questioned Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre about how to address soaring housing costs for young people during a press conference on Tuesday in Brampton, Ont.

Poilievre asserted that immigration reduction is vital due to lagging housing construction; only 227,697 homes were built last year while hundreds of thousands immigrated.

While housing prices are stabilizing in Alberta and Quebec, affordability remains an issue elsewhere, predominantly in B.C. and Ontario.

Poilievre focused on high housing prices in Toronto and Vancouver, averaging $1 million. He noted young people struggle with down payments without parental help, delaying marriage and childbearing.

A ministerial memo defined affordability as shelter costs at "30 percent of gross income or 40 percent of net income," recommending existing affordable housing be preserved. Other recommendations include tying funding to tenant protections, affordability guarantees, and eviction prevention.

The Tory MP asserted that taxes and red tape are significant contributors to home prices, suggesting their removal could benefit both buyers and sellers.

He urged governments to eliminate the sales tax, cut the development charges in half, speed up the permits, and commit to zero tax on reinvested gains.

Ezra expressed skepticism about Poilievre's claim regarding the percentage of home costs attributable to taxes and red tape and believes a slow deflation of housing prices is necessary.

Responding to Rebel News, Poilievre conceded the challenge of lowering housing prices without affecting seniors' investments, but emphasized his focus on affordable housing for young people.