Poilievre takes flight at Waterloo Airport following another packed rally

The latest Pierre Poilievre rally was truly off the charts.

First, consider the venue—a massive aircraft hangar at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Despite the cold, snowy April weather and distant parking, Poilievre drew thousands of voters to his event.

Par for the course, the rally was delayed an hour to accommodate the crowds.

Unlike a Mark Carney rally in Hamilton that day, which attracted a few hundred Liberal supporters, Rebel News and other independent media were not allowed inside the venue.

Conservative supporters boisterously cheered Poilievre's promises to make Canada affordable and safe again.

Poilievre supporters appear unbothered by recent polls showing the federal election has tightened since Justin Trudeau’s resignation.

It brings to mind the famous John Diefenbaker quote regarding polls. When Diefenbaker was trailing Lester Pearson in 1957, he was asked what he thought of the polls. Diefenbaker replied: “I was always fond of dogs as they are the one animal that knows the proper treatment to give to poles.”

We shall see if that is indeed the case in 2025. After all, the only poll that counts will take place on April 28.