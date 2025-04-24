Poilievre vows no new taxes or tax hikes without referendum

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) endorsed the Conservative platform Tuesday, based on their promise of no new taxes or tax hikes without a referendum.

“Poilievre’s platform offers sweeping tax cuts to save Canadians money,” said Carson Binda, CTF B.C. Director. “The best way to help Canadians is by cutting taxes and leaving more money in their pockets.”

The Conservative Party proposes $70 billion in tax cuts, $34 billion in new spending, and referendums for new taxes by 2028/29. They will not balance the budget during that period.

Poilievre declares that a Conservative government will match every dollar of new spending with a dollar-fifty of savings in other areas.



"Whenever I spend money, I will think of it as my mother's money, a retired teacher, if she would not be happy with it coming out of her… pic.twitter.com/th4fMJ1Thr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2025

Proposed tax cuts include lowering the lowest personal income tax rate, scrapping the industrial carbon tax, stopping the capital gains tax hike, removing the sales tax from new home purchases, and ending the escalator tax on alcoholic beverages.

“These tax cuts come with a guarantee to hold a referendum before any new tax increases,” Binda said. “That’s a great promise which would stop [the] government from dipping into your pockets on a whim.”

The Conservative platform pledges to cut wasteful spending by shrinking the bureaucracy, cutting spending on external consultants, and strengthening its fiscal responsibility law — requiring $1.50 in savings for every new dollar spent.

Under the Conservative plan, taxpayers would save $2.4 billion in interest payments over the next four years versus the Liberal platform. The total budget deficit would be $31.4 billion in 2025 and go down to $14.2 billion by 2029.

After releasing the Liberal budget that pledges massive deficit spending, Mark Carney accuses the Conservative budget proposal as being "written on a napkin."



"On top of that, they divide Canadians in two," claims Carney. pic.twitter.com/r0hyW1kBST — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Mark Carney's $129 billion platform includes a 1% tax cut to the lowest income bracket and aims to balance the operating budget by 2028/29, while still running a $48 billion deficit on the capital side.

The Liberal budget deficits are projected to be $62 billion in 2025/26, $60 billion in 2026/27, $55 billion in 2027/28, and $48 billion in 2028/29.

For comparison’s sake, Poilievre's government would run deficits of $31 billion in 2025/26 and 2026/27, $23 billion in 2027/28, and almost $15 billion in 2028/29.

Both leaders released the cost of their platforms late in the campaign, after millions of Canadians had already voted in advance.

Poilievre promises Taxpayer Protection Law!



No new taxes or tax hikes without a referendum.



This is GREAT news for you.



This is bad news for big spending politicians and bureaucrats that want to hike your taxes and waste your money. pic.twitter.com/AIUvtt9uGl — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) April 23, 2025

The CTF criticized Carney's budget for increasing the debt by $225 billion, despite his claims that it is different from Trudeau's government, who planned a $131 billion increase.

“Carney claims he’s not like Trudeau,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director, “but when it comes to the debt, here’s the truth: Carney’s plan is billions of dollars worse than Trudeau’s plan.”

The costed Liberal platform will add an extra $5.6 billion in interest over four years, according to the Taxpayers Federation. Debt interest charges already cost $54 billion annually—over $1 billion weekly.

“After years of runaway spending Canadians need a government that will cut spending and stop wasting so much money on debt interest charges,” Terrazzano said.

The Conservatives plan to run $100 billion in deficits during Poilievre's first term is $40 billion less than the Parliamentary Budget Officer's projection.

Meanwhile, the 2023/2024 deficit was $61.9 billion, $20 billion over projections and the highest outside of the pandemic.

Poilievre projects that repealing Liberal laws and regulations along with his proposed tax cuts will generate $72 billion in new revenue over four years.

Carney called those projections a "joke" amid the ongoing trade war.

Poilievre and his Liberal counterpart have criticized each other's spending plans of late, with the former accusing Carney of excessive spending and Carney accusing Poilievre of planning to cut essential services.

Carney plans to reduce government spending growth while adding new programs to address the economic crisis.