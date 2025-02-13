BREAKING: Poilievre will cap immigration at 250,000 newcomers annually

An exclusive Juno News interview with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has revealed his plans to reduce immigration targets to Harper-era levels — but is it enough?

“It would be a lot more like the Harper numbers that were basically the same for 40 years before Trudeau took office — we were bringing in about 200,000 to 250,000 a year,” Poilievre told Juno News co-founder Candice Malcolm.

The Tory leader last October 24 condemned Trudeau’s “uncontrolled immigration” policies despite 20% retractions to record-breaking immigration targets.

"Trudeau called anyone who disagreed with these radical policies, racist. Now he's the one cutting immigration to pull back on the disastrous mistakes that he made."

“Canada made me a promise. It makes all of us a promise,” opined Poilievre at the time. “Whether we're born here [or] arrived as immigrants, if you work hard, you get a good life. Anyone from anywhere … gets a powerful paycheck that buys affordable food and homes in safe neighborhoods.”

“And that promise, like everything else, is broken after nine years of Trudeau and the NDP-Liberals. Most of all, he broke our immigration system,” he said.

The most recent Immigration Levels Plan cuts back the number of permanent residents through 2027, from 485,000 in 2024 to 395,000 this year. It also plans further reductions in 2026 (380,000) and 2027 (365,000).

A previous plan tabled 500,000 additional permanent residents in each of the next two years. “We didn't get the balance quite right,” Trudeau admitted then.

Last February 12, MPs demanded a review of federal immigration policy after the House of Commons adopted a non-binding motion to revise targets. The proposal passed by a vote of 173-150 but was not immediately accepted upon by the federal government.

Most recent immigration data uncovered 471,550 new permanent residents, 766,520 temporary foreign workers and 1,040,985 foreign students came to Canada in 2023.

The prime minister’s “last minute pre-election reversal cannot be believed,” the Tory leader told reporters. “He said six months ago he's going to cap the number of temporary residents in this country to 5% of our population. Since that time, it's gone up to 7.3%.”

“We will cap population growth so that it is always below the growth in housing, health care and jobs,” Poilievre promised. “We will reverse the uncontrolled approach.”

Poilievre’s proposed immigration targets would align new housing with population growth for the first time in nearly a decade. “We had more houses than were necessary to house the new people coming to the country.”

“We were building about the same number of homes as we were adding people, so we had a housing surplus. I would bring in a simple mathematical formula: we cannot bring in people faster than we add houses,” he told Juno News.

A 2020 memo forewarned current targets could pose serious challenges to housing, education and health service infrastructure for provinces and municipalities.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CHMC) projects the housing stock will grow by approximately 2.3 million between 2021 and 2030. An additional 3.5 million housing units are needed beyond current projections to restore affordability.

“I would actually make sure that we’re building housing surpluses over the next four years because that’s how we close the gap that has built up,” Poilievre clarified.

“Conservatives will fix what Trudeau and the NDP-Liberals broke. We will restore the best immigration system in the world,” he claimed.