Pancakes, Politics, and Poilievre: Tory leader WOWS with latest speech at Calgary Stampede

After campaigning several weeks in central Alberta, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made a pit stop at the Calgary Stampede. Prime Minister Mark Carney also made an appearance.

“Thank you Calgary. It's great to be home. It's great to be back for the ‘greatest outdoor show on earth,’” commenced Poilievre with his opening remarks.

Welcoming Carney to his “first” stampede, the former MP did not waste time making snide remarks at his expense.

“He [Carney] had to do the customary thing and flip some pancakes,” Poilievre said. “He thought he would be great at it because in his trade talks with Trump, he's had so much experience flip-flopping.”

The venue erupted into a barrage of laughter.

“It didn't go as planned,” continued Poilievre. “One of the pancakes got broken in half, and the other one splattered everywhere…. He couldn't figure out whether to put his elbows up or down.”

Again, the venue erupted with a roaring applause.

Poilievre, a Calgary-native and University of Calgary alumni, pivoted to discuss his childhood.

“Calgary, and Heritage Park, taught me values of hard work, freedom, and family, which my wife Anna and I instill in our children. Growing up here, delivering the Calgary Sun, and playing hockey, shaped me.”

He proceeded to thank Damien Kurek, the former Conservative MP for Battle River-Crowfoot, who stepped down so Poilievre could seek his return to Parliament.

Poilievre lost Carleton, his seat for two decades, due to declining Conservative votes, population growth, and redistribution, leading to a Liberal win.

“Though we lost the last election, we gained 25 seats and 2.25 million votes. We won debates on inflation, housing, natural resources, crime, drugs, and the carbon tax.”

Now, with a byelection set for August 18, the Tory leader has not taken his second chance for granted, campaigning nonstop the past several weeks to reconnect with his base.

“If elected in Battle-River Crowfoot, I'll use my platform to advocate for Western Canada, ending unfair treatment from Ottawa,” he said. “We need alliances with other provinces—British Columbia for LNG, Manitoba for oil shipments, and Quebec—to nationalize our country and empower provinces.”

He then took jabs at the National Energy Program, implemented by Pierre Elliott Trudeau, whose attacks on Alberta forced the Poilievre family to lose their home, blaming rising inflation and interest rates.

“This experience motivated me to enter politics, standing with leaders like Preston Manning, Stockwell Day, Stephen Harper, and Ralph Klein, and carrying on Peter Lougheed's tradition to fight for Alberta's oil and gas, farmers, low taxes, and a smaller federal government,” Poilievre said to supporters in the crowd.

“Fighting for these values is never easy,” he continued. “Building Alberta and Canada was hard, but we don't back down. We dust ourselves off and gallop forward.”

“Let's fight for our freedom, our families, Alberta, and Canada. I am ready. Are you ready to join me? Let's do it for the country.”