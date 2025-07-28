Poilievre's byelection riding sees record-breaking candidate surge

The Battle River-Crowfoot byelection in Alberta next month is shaping up to be an interesting race, with a jaw-dropping 209 candidates clogging up the ballot — more than double the previous record of 91.

This chaotic overriding of the ballot is being orchestrated by the Longest Ballot Committee, a group of so-called electoral reform advocates who think flooding ballots with names will force a “citizens’ assembly” to overhaul our voting system.

Former MP Damien Kurek stepped aside to give Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre a shot at re-entering Parliament after losing his Carleton seat during the snap election in April.

Instead of a straightforward race, advocates are pulling this stunt, with the Committee pushing for an independent body to control election laws.

Elections Canada is doing nothing about this until after the nomination deadline, reports the state broadcaster.

Spokesperson Matthew McKenna told the CBC that Elections Canada are “looking at ways to [simplify] things based on recent experiences with elections involving a higher-than-usual number of candidates.”

Last year’s 91-candidate ballots in LaSalle-Émard-Verdun and Carleton caused delays and voter confusion so one can only imagine what 209 candidates (and counting) will do!

Poilievre’s calling it out as a scam:

This is not democracy in action. It is a deliberate attempt to manipulate the rules, confuse voters, and undermine confidence in our elections. These aren’t real candidates. They aren’t campaigning. They aren’t engaging with constituents. This is a coordinated scheme to weaponize the ballot and disrupt our democratic process.

The Longest Ballot Committee’s antics make a mockery of Canadian elections. Voters deserve better than a metre-long ballot and a headache as they hit the polls on August 18.