Pokémon Go parents dinged $880 in COVID fines for playing game

Matt Steeves is the second person I've met during the pandemic who received a lockdown ticket for sitting in his car. However, Steeves is not going to pay this dumb ticket. He's going to fight it and we are helping, with the support of viewers at home and Rebel News' largest civil liberties project ever, www.FightTheFines.com.

Fight the Fines, through the support of the registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund, connects people who receive lockdown infractions with top criminal and civil litigators at no cost to them to fight their tickets and summonses in court.

Steeves was alone in his van with his wife — a woman with whom he shares a home, a bed and children — after a long week of homeschooling during the lockdown, after the Ontario government closed schools for in-person learning. The pair were paying the game Pokémon Go to wind down, with the windows rolled up, until the cops knocked on them to issue Steeves a ticket for violating the stay at home order.

The Steeves couple, parked alone, was apparently a danger to public health. It would have been safe, according to the government, to park that van in a Walmart parking lot and head into the store with hundreds of strangers to buy groceries. Follow the science! Police issued Steeves an $880 ticket.

Steeves sent his ticket to www.FightTheFines.com and he is being helped by our great paralegal, Jenna Little, who is organizing the fight against one of the most ridiculous lockdown tickets we've seen, on par with Walter Matheson's.

Matheson, a nice man from Hampton, New Brunswick, received a lockdown ticket from an over-zealous cop for the new crime of eating a muffin alone in his car in a Tim Hortons parking lot. Matheson beat that ticket with the help of Fight The Fines, and I predict Matt Steeves will beat his too.

To donate to help Steeves and 2,200 other people fight their lockdown tickets, please donate today at www.FightTheFines.com. All donations now qualify for a charitable tax receipt.