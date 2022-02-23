Police clear convoy truckers from sites away from Ottawa's downtown

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

After the heavy-handed law enforcement to dismantle the demonstration on Friday and Saturday on Parliament Hill, police officers went after other supplies sites around the city.

Sunday night around 5:00pm, police went to Coventry Road where one site was. They had warned demonstrators that by 4:30 pm, if people and trucks were remaining on scene they would move in, and this is what happened. Police did block the main road and a lot of resources of police came to the site for towing trucks and arresting the few people who were still present. Most of them had left already.

.@OttawaPolice action in Coventry Rd, the head quarter of the freedom convoy. https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr https://t.co/maGXAoULvb — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 20, 2022

When we arrived there, mainstream media were already reporting, the police drone was recording the scene and the police were towing and clearing the place. Some of the protesters had moved to a nearby Canadian Tire parking lot were I went to ask some question about the police intervention. Their story was unbelievable when we consider that they always remained peaceful in their action and behaviour. See by yourself what happened that day.