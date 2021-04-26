Police keep the peace between protesters, angry onlookers at Toronto Freedom Rally

This past Saturday, hundreds of lockdown protesters gathered for Toronto’s weekly anti-lockdown protest and march for freedom.

People are trickling into Queen's Park for today's freedom rally in #Toronto. Despite the heavy police presence, the vibe is relaxed and peaceful.@RebelNewsOnline #EndTheLockdowns pic.twitter.com/6tcIGhtMOg — Alex Yelizarov (@alxyeee) April 24, 2021

The protest, which officially took place during a province-wide stay-at-home order, drew an energetic, boisterous and friendly crowd. Many of those in attendance have been attending the protest since it first started just over one year ago.

Freedom-loving Canadian patriots are a colourful bunch. They have gathered every Saturday for the last year in #Toronto and around the country under threat of fines, arrest, and social ostracization. Yet the movement continues to grow. 🇨🇦@RebelNewsOnline #EndTheLockdown #Canada pic.twitter.com/LmqQzwzpcP — Alex Yelizarov (@alxyeee) April 25, 2021

Dozens of police officers, including a mounted unit and a facial recognition surveillance van, kept watch over the protesters at Queen’s Park and escorted them through several downtown Toronto neighbourhoods.

The protest has been mired in unjustified controversy since its inception. It was the scene of several violent arrests during Ontario’s first stay-at-home order in January and painted on social media as a dangerous 'super-spreader' event. Despite its weekly occurrence and growing turnout, it has been almost entirely ignored by mainstream news.

But the energy has shifted over the last four weeks. A cordial rapport has developed between the police and protesters. Law enforcement officers now play the role of peacekeepers between the protesters and angry onlookers, rather than enforcers of unconstitutional health edicts.

Todays Toronto anti-lockdown protest is wrapping up at Queens park, minimal police presence upon their return.



For https://t.co/69LmwLvY5f pic.twitter.com/DNE5gM1Mtx — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) April 24, 2021

Toronto anti lockdown protestors erupt in cheers as honking cars blast their horns in support! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/qUubLFG5p2 — Rowan (@canmericanized) April 24, 2021

Will this truce continue to hold? The protest is expected to occur once again next week, and Rebel News will be there to cover the action.