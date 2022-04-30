'Police misconduct': Lawyer David Anber reacts to Rolling Thunder viral video

E-transfer (Canada):

Criminal lawyer David Anber responded to a video posted by Rebel News journalist Lincoln Jay, showing a pair of police officers allegedly instructing occupants of a vehicle displaying a Canadian flag in a downtown Ottawa parking lot. The interaction took place yesterday, as the Rolling Thunder rally converged on the capital city.

The bikers, many of whom are veterans of the Canadian military, came to “reclaim” the National War Memorial and to protest remaining COVID measures and the use of the Emergencies Act against the peaceful truckers' Freedom Convoy to Ottawa in February.

In his first tweet commenting on the video, the Ottawa-based Anber refers to “that Bell guy”. Steve Bell, currently the Ottawa interim Chief of Police, oversaw the implementation of Justin Trudeau's Emergencies Act.

I believe it is police misconduct for the police to say “don’t come back downtown this weekend”. There is no such thing as an “exclusion zone”. The @OttawaPolice is out of control since that Bell guy took over and we need to stand up to this unlawful bullying. https://t.co/xJB1B5wJRW — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) April 30, 2022

Your belief is wrong. Before you get to the “intent” question in criminal law, there first needs to be an actual law that prohibits conduct and/or empowers police. There is no “stay away from downtown” law. Stay in your lane & stop making embarrassing, incorrect legal statements. — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) April 30, 2022

Can you please comment on the “inappropriate enforcement options” that some of your officers are using such as telling people they must leave downtown and not come back this weekend. https://t.co/xJB1B5wc2o — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) April 30, 2022

