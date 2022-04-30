Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

'Police misconduct': Lawyer David Anber reacts to Rolling Thunder viral video

Cops allegedly told protesters in a parked car to get out of downtown Ottawa: 'I'm asking you to leave'.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 30, 2022
Criminal lawyer David Anber responded to a video posted by Rebel News journalist Lincoln Jay, showing a pair of police officers allegedly instructing occupants of a vehicle displaying a Canadian flag in a downtown Ottawa parking lot. The interaction took place yesterday, as the Rolling Thunder rally converged on the capital city.

The bikers, many of whom are veterans of the Canadian military, came to “reclaim” the National War Memorial and to protest remaining COVID measures and the use of the Emergencies Act against the peaceful truckers' Freedom Convoy to Ottawa in February.

In his first tweet commenting on the video, the Ottawa-based Anber refers to “that Bell guy”. Steve Bell, currently the Ottawa interim Chief of Police, oversaw the implementation of Justin Trudeau's Emergencies Act.

Ontario Canada Police Ottawa Convoy Reports
