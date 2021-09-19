Police PEPPER-SPRAY & ARREST journalists at latest Melbourne protest

Independent and mainstream journalists accuse Victoria Police of targeting them at the latest lockdown protest in Melbourne.

Video has emerged showing officers pepper-spraying several members of the press who posed no risk to police.

One photographer from The Age newspaper said he doesn't mind if he's accidentally hit, but the fact police purposely walked up and sprayed him in the face is frightening.

Jason Edwards, who was there for the Herald Sun, also claims police assaulted him.

Police arrested at least one journalist who was later let go.

Independent journalist Real Rukshan had to stop recording when he couldn't keep his eyes open after police 'attacked' him.

The mainstream media have painted protesters as the only violent party at the protest, ignoring who instigated the violence.

It's unclear if they plan to defend their staff injured by police brutality.