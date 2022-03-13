WATCH: Even police REFUSE to comply with Moomba COVID rule

Rule 22 of Melbourne's annual Moomba festival's conditions of entry asked attendees to complete a COVID check-in before entering.

The only problem was that there wasn't a QR check-in code anywhere in sight.

I asked festival-goers if they were aware of the rule or if they had any idea where exactly they were meant to check in.

Unsurprisingly, even the police patrolling on the day didn't know about the rule or how to enforce it.

And it seems now as Victoria enters into the third year of the two weeks to 'flatten the curve', punters have had enough of the COVID insanity they've had to live under.

"I thought it was all over," said one attendee I talked to. "Is that still a thing ... I thought the government doesn't monitor it anymore?," said another. "I don't see the point in checking in now because they've got vaccines," said a third.

Of all the people I talked to, no one could help me find the missing QR check-in code. Not even the City of Melbourne staff, who were also out in force at the event, seemed to be aware of the rule.