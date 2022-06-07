Political activism in Canada's Supreme Court

In a recent interview with Quebec's Le Devoir, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, Richard Wagner, decried Ottawa's Freedom Convoy protests and declared that they "must be strongly denounced by all figures in the country's power."

Wagner's predecessor, Beverly McLachlin, was involved in Justin Trudeau's SNC-Lavalin scandal alongside three other Supreme Court justices.

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed the political nature of Canada's Supreme Court and looked at some recent examples of its radical lurch toward the authoritarian left.

Commenting on the disposition of those currently appointed to Canada highest court, Ezra said:

Do you think they're are any less political than politicians in the House of Commons? Do you really think they're morally or genetically different because they dress up in fancy robes and make you call them "my Lord" or "my Lady"? Do you think they're morally better than other people in other branches of government? The courts are a branch of government. They're just as "government" as a politician, just as political. Except for one thing — they don't have the political accountability. At least in the United States, their judges go through a vigorous confirmation process.

