Poll: 6 in 10 Canadians don’t buy Carney’s balanced budget boast

A new poll conducted by Leger for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals that a majority of Canadians are skeptical about Liberal leader Mark Carney's promise to balance the federal government's operational budget within three years.

The survey, which included 1,630 Canadians aged 18 and over, found that 65% of respondents who expressed an opinion are doubtful of Carney's commitment, with 25% being "very skeptical."

Trudeau said he would balance the budget after three "modest" deficits. Then he doubled the debt.

The skepticism is particularly pronounced among Canadians aged 35 and older, with 62% expressing doubt, compared to 47% of those under 35. Rural residents also exhibit higher skepticism at 63%. Regionally, the Prairie provinces show the highest levels of doubt, with 70% in Alberta and 79% in Manitoba/Saskatchewan expressing skepticism.

Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the CTF, highlighted the public's concern over government spending, stating, "Canadians are tired of the federal government spending like a teenager with their parents’ credit card." He emphasized that balancing the budget is essential for addressing inflation and the cost of living.

The poll results come as Carney, who recently became the Liberal leader, faces scrutiny over his economic plans. During the first major debate of Canada's 2025 election campaign, held in French in Montreal, Carney emphasized his experience in economic crisis management and positioned himself as best equipped to confront U.S. President Donald Trump amid rising tariffs and annexation threats.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Carney for mirroring former prime minister Justin Trudeau's policies, blaming him for economic challenges and a housing crisis.

The federal election is scheduled for April 28, 2025, and the debate over fiscal responsibility continues to be a central issue for Canadian voters.