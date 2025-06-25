Poll: Albertans brace for the financial worst under another Liberal government

A new Leger survey reveals that Alberta’s post-election economic mood is anything but celebratory. Following the re-election of a federal Liberal government—despite a decade of scandals and hostility toward Alberta’s energy sector—Albertans are growing increasingly anxious about their personal finances and the province’s economic future.

While the rest of the country is beginning to show modest signs of improved economic confidence, Alberta bucks the trend.

Key Findings:

Only 23% of Albertans say Canada’s economy is “good”; a full 70% say it’s “poor”—making them the most pessimistic province in the country.

Confidence in household finances dropped to 54% in June 2025 , down from 57% in January , despite national averages rising.

60% of Albertans have already made major financial or lifestyle changes due to U.S. tariffs , and another 60% expect to do so in the next six months—rates higher than the national average.

The perception of an ongoing recession is significantly higher in Alberta (68%) than nationwide (49%).

Energy Anxiety Lingers

Albertans have good reason to worry. The federal Liberals have spent years targeting the energy sector—cancelling pipelines, layering on emissions regulations, and threatening oil and gas development with net-zero policies. The re-election of a Liberal government appears to have solidified fears that these attacks will continue unchecked.

Those fears aren’t abstract: the same Leger poll found that concerns about energy infrastructure and pipelines are feeding into Albertans’ instinct to save more and spend less, further weakening the local economy. With the energy sector already under pressure, these behavioral shifts are likely to ripple through job markets, consumer spending, and provincial revenue.

Austerity Ahead?

Economic forecasting groups warn Alberta’s GDP growth could dip below 1.8% in 2025, and a once-promising surplus could flip into a $5.2 billion deficit—particularly if trade tensions escalate or investment flees the province due to anti-energy policy risk.

Another Liberal mandate in Ottawa has Albertans tightening their belts, bracing for further economic harm, and wondering how much longer the province can bear the cost of a federal government that treats energy workers like a problem to solve instead of a backbone to support.

Read the poll here: https://leger360.com/in-the-news-economic-confidence-alberta-2025/