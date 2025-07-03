Poll asks whether Canadians would fight for their country against military attack

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed a recent poll that gauged Canadians' willingness to defend their country if it came under attack by an enemy force.

The poll of over 2000 Canadians, conducted by Environics Analytics and commissioned by the Cascade Institute, found that 13 percent of respondents would be willing to volunteer for military service if Canada were attacked.

The survey also showed that 72% of respondents would be willing to take some type of action to resist an occupation, with 26% claiming they would volunteer for a civil defence force, according to the Globe and Mail.

Sheila expressed her doubts about the sincerity of people asserting that they would take action to fight back against a military attack. "These are people who thought that honking was domestic terrorism to the point that they invoked a domestic terrorism law," she said.

"These are people who followed all the stupid COVID rules, regardless of how little sense those COVID rules made, to the letter of the law because they were so scared of the flu," Sheila added. "Those people are going to sign up to die for this country? No, they'll sign you up to fight and die for this country, that's what they mean."

Lise also cast doubt on the authenticity of the responses from Canadians who say they would die defending their country. "These are people that wouldn't leave their condos to save Canada. These are people that stay in their little bubbles for safety," she said.

Nearly 15 percent of respondents claimed they would engage in "violent resistance" if Canada were defeated and occupied by a hostile force.