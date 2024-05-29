POLL: Democrats open to replacing Biden as 2024 nominee

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A Rasmussen poll has revealed that a majority of Democrats, 54 percent, believe it is acceptable for another candidate to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

The poll, conducted from May 20th to 22nd among 1,113 likely voters, also found that 49 percent of all likely voters approve of the Democrats replacing Biden with another candidate, including 43 percent of Republicans, reports the Daily Wire.

Despite the approval for a potential candidate swap, Democrats remain skeptical about the probability of such a change. Only 38 percent of Democrats believe it is likely that Biden will be replaced, while 57 percent consider it improbable. These figures represent a shift from a February poll, which found that 47 percent of likely voters believed the Democrats would replace Biden with a different candidate.

When asked about potential candidates who could be better than Biden, 21 percent of Democrats pointed to former First Lady Michelle Obama, while 17 percent favored Vice President Kamala Harris. Former candidate Hillary Clinton and California Governor Gavin Newsom were seen as better candidates by 11 percent and 8 percent of Democrats, respectively. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was supported by 5 percent, while 31 percent of respondents said none of the mentioned candidates would be better than Biden.

The poll results come amidst concerns over Biden's chances in the November matchup against former President Donald Trump. Recent polls suggest that Trump holds a lead over Biden in five out of seven crucial swing states, with Nevada tied and only Michigan supporting Biden by a slim one-point margin. Additionally, Americans appear to trust Trump more than Biden when it comes to handling key issues such as immigration, crime, and the economy, which are expected to have a significant impact on the presidential race.