Poll: Overwhelming majority of Canadians oppose MP pay raise

A new Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals that 79% of Canadians are against the upcoming salary increase for members of Parliament set for April 1. Among those with a firm opinion, opposition climbs to 86%.

“The poll results are crystal clear: the vast majority of Canadians don’t think MPs deserve a raise,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “It seems like the only people who strongly support an MP pay raise are the politicians themselves.”

MPs receive an annual pay raise based on the average increase in union contracts at large corporations. Currently, a backbench MP earns $203,100, while ministers take home $299,900, and the prime minister receives $406,200.

According to CTF estimates, this year’s increase will add an extra $6,700 to MPs’ salaries, $9,800 for ministers, and $13,400 for the prime minister, bringing their new salaries to $209,800, $309,700, and $419,600, respectively.

“After a pandemic, a cost-of-living crisis, and now a painful tariff war, there’s no way MPs should be taking more money from their constituents,” Terrazzano said.

The federal government previously froze MP pay raises from 2010 to 2013. The CTF is calling on MPs to do the same again.