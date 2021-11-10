Poll: Plurality of American voters want President Biden OUT of office next year

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A newly released poll conducted by USA Today/Suffolk found that a plurality of American voters want President Joe Biden out of office next year.

Biden is struggling with plummeting poll numbers amid multiple crises and his failure to handle the rising cost of wholesale goods, which has skyrocketed by 6.8 per cent since last year.

As reported by CNBC on Tuesday, surging prices for gasoline and vehicles helped push the increase toward the price of goods.

As detailed in USA Today, the top 10 responses to the question about what voters wanted Biden to do in 2022 were:

Resign/retire/quit – 20% Economy/jobs – 11% Unite/help the country – 8% Immigration/border control – 8% COVID/mandates – 6% Infrastructure bills – 5% Inflation – 4% Health care – 3% Climate change/environment – 3% Bipartisanship – 3%

The poll found that the overwhelming majority of registered voters do not want Biden to seek reelection for a second term. As his disapproval rating nears 60 per cent, the poll also found that Republicans are enjoying a double-digit lead over their Democrat counterparts for the upcoming 2022 midterms.

Additional findings from the poll include:

“Nearly half of those surveyed, 46%, say Biden has done a worse job as president than they expected, including 16% of those who voted for him. Independents, by 7-1 (44% - 6%), say he’s done worse, not better, than they expected.”

“Nearly two-thirds of Americans, 64%, say they don’t want Biden to run for a second term in 2024. That includes 28% of Democrats.”

“Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating is 28% – even worse than Biden’s. The poll shows that 51% disapprove of the job she’s doing.”

“If the election were today, those surveyed say, they would vote for their Republican congressional candidate over the Democratic one by 46%-38%, an advantage that would bode well for GOP hopes of gaining a majority in the House and the Senate.”

Finally, the poll found that only 1 out of 4 registered voters have any confidence in Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, with most voters believing that the social spending bill will not help their families.

Sixty-six per cent of Americans polled say the country is headed in the wrong direction, while only 20 per cent believe it is headed in the right direction.

Biden’s numbers are a far cry from his initial approval rating in January when he promised to turn the county around following the outbreak of the pandemic. Repeated failures to handle the skyrocketing price of goods, supply shortages, surging numbers of illegal border crossings, and a disastrous pullout from Afghanistan — as well as capitulation to Russia and OPEC on oil production — have contributed to his staggering decline.