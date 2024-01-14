Poll reveals strong support for keeping Australia Day on January 26
Despite relentless pressure from activists, Aussies overwhelmingly back national day of celebration.
In a recent survey conducted by the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), it was found that a significant majority of Australians, approximately 63%, staunchly advocate retaining Australia Day on January 26.
The national holiday, marking the First Fleet's arrival in 1788, has faced escalating controversy, with a vocal minority terming it 'Invasion Day' or 'Survival Day'.
Contrary to the calls fueled by media attention for a date change, merely 17% of survey participants expressed support for altering the date, while 20% remained undecided.
This 2024 result aligns closely with the IPA's consistent findings, reflecting the prevailing sentiment in favour of maintaining Australia Day on its historical date.
Despite the campaign of the elites to cancel our national day, a strong majority of Australians still support January 26 as Australia Day.— Institute of Public Affairs (@TheIPA) January 14, 2024
Only the noisy minority are again trying to stop us from celebrating our wonderful, egalitarian country #auspol
Read more:… pic.twitter.com/1LE8exlP6n
Notably, the survey disclosed a generational divide, with only 42% of 18-24-year-olds supporting the current date. IPA's deputy executive director, Daniel Wild, attributes this to what he labels as 'relentless indoctrination' in educational institutions.
The survey also revealed that across all age groups, a majority—ranging from 61% of 25-34 year olds to 71% of those over 55—favoured keeping Australia Day on January 26.
Additionally, 87% of respondents expressed pride in being Australians, while 69% took pride in the nation's history.
The discussion surrounding Australia Day has extended beyond public opinion, with major retailers like Woolworths, Kmart, Aldi, and Big W discontinuing the sale of Australia Day merchandise.
Furthermore, over 81 councils have shifted their citizenship day ceremonies away from Australia Day, a move supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Aussie supermarket chain Woolworths may be refusing to sell Australia Day merchandise this year, but the Rebel Store has you covered! Use code WOOLIES to get 15% off your order! SHOP NOW
Save Australia Day Merchandise!
Aussie supermarket chain Woolworths may be refusing to sell Australia Day merchandise this year, but the Rebel Store has you covered! Use code WOOLIES to get 15% off your order!SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
SIGN THE PETITION: Save Australia Day
4,059 signatures
Goal: 5,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.