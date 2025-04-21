Pope Francis dies at 88 on Easter Monday
The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis's body will be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, to allow the faithful to pay their respects.
Pope Francis, the 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church and its first Latin American pontiff, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. He died at 7:35 a.m. local time in his residence at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis was elected pope on March 13, 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.
Despite facing health challenges, including a recent hospitalization for double pneumonia, Pope Francis remained active in his duties. He delivered his final Easter blessing from St. Peter's Basilica on April 20, 2025, just one day before his passing.
On Easter Sunday, April 20, Pope Francis held a brief private meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Casa Santa Marta. The meeting, which lasted a few minutes, provided an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings. Vance noted that the Pope appeared "obviously very ill" during their encounter.
The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis's body will be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, to allow the faithful to pay their respects. Funeral arrangements are underway, with details to be released in the coming days.
As the Catholic Church mourns his passing, preparations begin for the conclave that will elect his successor.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.