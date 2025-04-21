Pope Francis dies at 88 on Easter Monday

Despite facing health challenges, including a recent hospitalization for double pneumonia, Pope Francis remained active in his duties. He delivered his final Easter blessing from St. Peter's Basilica on April 20, 2025, just one day before his passing.

On Easter Sunday, April 20, Pope Francis held a brief private meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Casa Santa Marta. The meeting, which lasted a few minutes, provided an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings. Vance noted that the Pope appeared "obviously very ill" during their encounter.

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis's body will be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, to allow the faithful to pay their respects. Funeral arrangements are underway, with details to be released in the coming days.

As the Catholic Church mourns his passing, preparations begin for the conclave that will elect his successor.