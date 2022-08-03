Pope Francis heads to Quebec City, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré
How do Quebeckers feel about the pope's visit to Canada?
In his tour of asking for forgiveness, the Pope made his way to the province of Quebec.
For his fourth request for forgiveness from the Aboriginal people, Pope Francis presided over two services, one at the Citadel of Quebec and the other at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré.
.@Pontifex Pope Francis just arrived escorted with his private security. The ceremony will begin around 10 am. High energy crowd here.https://t.co/YhtnKpYPME pic.twitter.com/rqXxhWPKvs— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 28, 2022
After his arrival, the pope went to the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, to kiss many babies.
Soon in Quebec, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré!— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 28, 2022
The @Pontifex (Pope) will be there this morning. Lot’s of people will be attending.
See all of our coverage: https://t.co/YhtnKpYPME pic.twitter.com/Hdn3bniVyv
The pope's plane was delayed from Edmonton, however he was on the Plains around 7pm for about 15 minutes. Thousands of Canadians, tourists and First Nations were on the scene to see the pope. I asked for people's opinions on the visit of the Holy Father to Canada.
Papale visit here in Quebec:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 27, 2022
The Pope is still not here but more and more religious people are arriving on the scene.
Stay tuned on my feed and at https://t.co/YhtnKpYPME for all of our coverage! pic.twitter.com/4mbtsqUn2C
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.