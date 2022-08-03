Pope Francis heads to Quebec City, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré

E-transfer (Canada):

In his tour of asking for forgiveness, the Pope made his way to the province of Quebec.

For his fourth request for forgiveness from the Aboriginal people, Pope Francis presided over two services, one at the Citadel of Quebec and the other at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré.

.@Pontifex Pope Francis just arrived escorted with his private security. The ceremony will begin around 10 am. High energy crowd here.https://t.co/YhtnKpYPME pic.twitter.com/rqXxhWPKvs — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 28, 2022

After his arrival, the pope went to the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, to kiss many babies.

Soon in Quebec, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré!



The @Pontifex (Pope) will be there this morning. Lot’s of people will be attending.



See all of our coverage: https://t.co/YhtnKpYPME pic.twitter.com/Hdn3bniVyv — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 28, 2022

The pope's plane was delayed from Edmonton, however he was on the Plains around 7pm for about 15 minutes. Thousands of Canadians, tourists and First Nations were on the scene to see the pope. I asked for people's opinions on the visit of the Holy Father to Canada.