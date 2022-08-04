Pope Francis in Quebec, Rebel reporters DENIED entrance

E-transfer (Canada):

The Basilica, a place of worship for Catholics built in 1923, was packed with people, both inside and out. Several politicians were also present, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

More than 30km of road separates Quebec City and Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré. For the event, this road was blocked and guarded by a huge police presence. Many residential school survivors, tourists and Canadians gathered at the site to have a chance to see the Holy Father. Despite having been accredited, we were denied access to the Basilica. Here is the complete report of the events.

