Popular hotel in Abbotsford BC is now a hotspot for housing migrants

The Trudeau government may have finally closed down the Roxham Road illegal migrant border crossings, but that doesn't mean migrants have stopped finding other points of entry into the country.

We've had somebody try to break into our shed to hide from the helicopters and the Border Patrol,' said one resident.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/8RJwpa1Hck pic.twitter.com/svaJpPSWJU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 8, 2023

In today's report, Drea Humphrey investigates a tip about African migrants being housed in a Sandman hotel in Abbotsford, B.C.

A recently closed job opportunity for care aides, support workers, and orderlies posted by Calian Group

states that the consulting firm was seeking "site assistants to complete basic tasks for asylum seekers who are currently living in temporary hotels while waiting for long-term accommodations to be secured."

So, how are these migrants arriving at the hotel? What is Canada's long-term accommodation game plan for them? And how many migrants is the government paying for "site assistants" to provide meals, healthcare, and run errands for in the Sandman Hotel?

In previous reports about migrants skirting the immigration line into Canada, we've informed you about instances like Ottawa paying for 250 hotel rooms to house only 6 migrants, and how some migrants in New York who had hoped to make it to Canada through Roxham Road before realizing it was closed ended up in shelters, displacing some of the city's homeless community from shelter beds.

Will British Columbia be experiencing something similar?

Spoke with a man who sleeps in a New York City homeless shelter. He explains how the influx of migrants is affecting him and the shelter system as a whole.



Full interview to come at https://t.co/3ANpCQEi2S @lincolnmjay pic.twitter.com/51mW9S47Ef — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 25, 2023

Join Drea Humphrey as she tries to confirm which hotel in Abbotsford, if any, is housing migrants and what is happening on that hotel's site.