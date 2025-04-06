Portugal’s Political Crisis: A Nation Heads to the Polls Again

Portugal’s political landscape is in turmoil following the collapse of the Democratic Alliance’s minority government. While vacationing in Porto, I spoke with Horacio Baptista Ladera, a legal counsel and member of the Partido Social Democrata, during Prime Minister Luís Montenegro’s visit to the Vallejo markets.

“Last year we had elections. Those elections didn’t give us the absolute majority,” Ladera explained. “We have a minority government, meaning we depend on most of the parties so we can have our proposals go forward.” Allegations tied to the Prime Minister’s past business dealings triggered censure motions, which were rejected, but a no-confidence vote succeeded. “It was also rejected, meaning that gave us the situation that we are now, which we have to call for elections,” he said.

With polls favoring the Democratic Alliance ahead of the May 18 vote, Ladera expressed frustration: “We believe that these elections were not supposed to happen. We didn’t want the elections.” He argued the focus has shifted away from citizens, noting, “The main concern right now is to get something that is not on the public sphere, meaning it’s only basically the business life that our Prime Minister has before.”

On immigration, a pressing issue in Portugal, Ladera clarified his party’s stance: “We are not against immigrants. Not at all. We have to manage the immigration… with the respect that our immigrants have and the dignity that they have as human beings as well.” Addressing broader concerns, he highlighted the political crisis as paramount, stating, “What is the main issue that Portugal is facing right now is the political crisis, without any doubt, because of the international context that we are living in.”

As Portugal braces for another election, Ladera remains hopeful yet wary, emphasizing diplomacy amid global tensions.