Possible arson displaces Calgary's House of Prayer Alliance Church

CTV News Calgary

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

Police are investigating a possible arson after Calgary firefighters were called to the House of Prayer Alliance Church last night.

Multiple calls were made to report a blaze at the church around 7:20 p.m. Emergency responders were able to extinguish the fire, which mostly damaged the exterior of the building.

Speaking with the CBC, Batt. Chief Keith Stahl said that fire crews are now “working with investigators to determine the cause of the fire”.

Rev. Mabini Dabalos of the Alliance Church said he was saddened by the fire at the building, which is owned by the Calgary Vietnamese Alliance, because it will “displace his congregation”.

“The trend of the Christian churches being vandalized, burned, on the way here I was thinking in the back of my head, ‘I hope this isn’t [related to] what’s going on in our province’,” added the reverend.

Rebel News is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Learn more at FindTheArsonist.com.