PPC candidate and women's activist details how her bank account was frozen

Meghan Murphy is a Canadian women's rights activist who is running as a candidate for the People's Party of Canada in the very left-leaning riding of Vancouver East.

In 2021, fearing retaliation from Canada's government, she left for Mexico. But not wanting to give up on her homeland, Murphy became involved in the 2025 election — only to have her bank account frozen the same day she made her campaign official.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, she joined hosts Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie to discuss this brazen act by the Canadian government and why, despite all of this, she hasn't given up on the country.

Explaining her decision to run in a riding considered an NDP stronghold, she told the hosts she wasn't expecting to be elected, “but to present a challenge to that NDP stronghold and to all of those people living in that riding who think that they can continue to operate like these authoritarian bullies and that no one will stand up to them.”

The riding is a “bad area full of people that think they're really good people,” she said.

Murphy detailed how, now two weeks later, her bank account remains frozen and that she doesn't want to return to the country out of a concern for “being criminalized in some way.”

Given how federal authorities acted in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, Murphy said Canada had taken a turn for “authoritarianism and fascism.”

A Liberal electoral victory will likely see restrictions on freedoms “get worse,” she told the Rebel Roundup hosts.

“I'm certain that the Liberal Party will push through Bill C-63 and crack down on so-called online hate speech,” she said. “If the Liberal Party wins the election, we're headed into a real communist country. We're already halfway there.”