Premier Danielle Smith fires entire Alberta Health Services board

As part of her commitment to reform Alberta's healthcare system, new premier Danielle Smith released the board of Alberta Health Services just days after replacing Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw.

Jeff Whyte - stock.adobe.com and The Canadian Press / Jason Franson
The Alberta government has fired the governing board of Alberta Health Services (AHS) and replaced it with an official administrator. Dr. John Cowell will take over the duties of the AHS board effective immediately.

The move is part of the mandate of the new Alberta health minister Jason Copping to accelerate efficiencies in the healthcare system. 

Hinshaw, the public face of the lockdowns and restrictions, became a media darling during the pandemic. She was replaced by Dr. Mark Joffe on November 14. 

Dr. Verna Yiu was removed from her role as the CEO of AHS in April. 

“I really do hope that I’ll be able to make a contribution to making the healthcare system stronger and better,” said Cowell. “I’m hitting the ground running.” 

Cowell is coming out of retirement to take on the role of administrator, one he held in 2014.

