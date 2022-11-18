Premier Danielle Smith fires entire Alberta Health Services board

Jeff Whyte - stock.adobe.com and The Canadian Press / Jason Franson

Today, we announced immediate action to reform AHS and put patients first. We will also ensure many of these meaningful changes are done by consulting and empowering our frontline health workers!#abpoli #ableg #helpisontheway pic.twitter.com/rszRYovLZ0 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) November 17, 2022

The Alberta government has fired the governing board of Alberta Health Services (AHS) and replaced it with an official administrator. Dr. John Cowell will take over the duties of the AHS board effective immediately.

I want to thank Dr. John Cowell for taking on the role of Official Administrator for Alberta Health Services. I’m looking forward to working with him and Minister @JasonCoppingAB as we improve healthcare delivery in Alberta. #abpoli #ableg #helpisontheway pic.twitter.com/b0kqnmOJtP — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) November 18, 2022

The move is part of the mandate of the new Alberta health minister Jason Copping to accelerate efficiencies in the healthcare system.

Today, I received my mandate letter from Premier @ABDanielleSmith as the Minister of Health. Albertans deserve a high quality health care system that is accessible where and when they need it.



I look to continuing this critical work with my colleagues and the Premier. pic.twitter.com/YvZD5On5Ef — Jason Copping (@JasonCoppingAB) November 16, 2022

Hinshaw, the public face of the lockdowns and restrictions, became a media darling during the pandemic. She was replaced by Dr. Mark Joffe on November 14.

#BREAKING Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been fired as Alberta’s chief medical health officer. @Emmanuel_Rach reports.https://t.co/CQUJLYUpj7 — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) November 14, 2022

Dr. Verna Yiu was removed from her role as the CEO of AHS in April.

BREAKING: CTV News has confirmed AHS President Dr. Verna Yiu was fired.https://t.co/F57jLSlEwR — Kevin Nimmock (@KevinNimmock) April 4, 2022

“I really do hope that I’ll be able to make a contribution to making the healthcare system stronger and better,” said Cowell. “I’m hitting the ground running.”

Cowell is coming out of retirement to take on the role of administrator, one he held in 2014.