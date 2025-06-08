Premier Ford hurts workers with 'blazing guns' rhetoric

The trade war has become unproductive, with leaders engaging in immature behavior and harming Canadian metal workers through retaliatory measures.

While Premier Danielle Smith's diplomatic approach is sound, Doug Ford's aggressive threats to cut off U.S. electricity will hurt Canadians and Americans alike. His statements are detrimental to ongoing trade talks.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's short-sighted tariffs hurt Americans and raise the cost of doing business on both sides of the border.

Negotiate a deal for mutual benefit. This trade war "political ping pong" is exhausting.