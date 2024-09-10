Premier Ford says 'greedy' Jagmeet Singh just wants his pension

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took a shot a federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, calling him a “greedy politician” and asserting he's only interested in his pension and not benefitting Canadians.

On Monday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie shared their thoughts on the Ontario premier's shot at the New Democrat leader.

Doug Ford says it's doubtful Jagmeet Singh will call for an election as the NDP leader will qualify for a significant pension in 2025.



"There's nothing more important to these greedy politicians than collecting a pension." https://t.co/myGu7ZMeif pic.twitter.com/CWzGBqeJva — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 9, 2024

Recalling pandemic-era allegations that Ford's company, Deco Labels, was making profits from printing COVID signage, David actually defended Singh from Ford's comments, asking, “what about your stance on an early election for Ontario? He doesn't discuss that.”

Alexa, meanwhile, offered praise for the premier for “(daring) to (shine) light on hypocrisy.” And while it's nice to see flashes of conservatism from premiers like Ford and Quebec's Francois Legault, who has recently been criticizing mass immigration, “they are not the best,” she added.

