Premier Ford says 'greedy' Jagmeet Singh just wants his pension
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie react to the Ontario premier's assertion that the federal New Democrat leader is propping up the Trudeau Liberals so he can collect his pension next October.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford took a shot a federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, calling him a “greedy politician” and asserting he's only interested in his pension and not benefitting Canadians.
On Monday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie shared their thoughts on the Ontario premier's shot at the New Democrat leader.
Doug Ford says it's doubtful Jagmeet Singh will call for an election as the NDP leader will qualify for a significant pension in 2025.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 9, 2024
"There's nothing more important to these greedy politicians than collecting a pension." https://t.co/myGu7ZMeif pic.twitter.com/CWzGBqeJva
Recalling pandemic-era allegations that Ford's company, Deco Labels, was making profits from printing COVID signage, David actually defended Singh from Ford's comments, asking, “what about your stance on an early election for Ontario? He doesn't discuss that.”
Alexa, meanwhile, offered praise for the premier for “(daring) to (shine) light on hypocrisy.” And while it's nice to see flashes of conservatism from premiers like Ford and Quebec's Francois Legault, who has recently been criticizing mass immigration, “they are not the best,” she added.
Watch new episodes of Rebel Roundup live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.