Premier Ford says 'greedy' Jagmeet Singh just wants his pension

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie react to the Ontario premier's assertion that the federal New Democrat leader is propping up the Trudeau Liberals so he can collect his pension next October.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 10, 2024
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took a shot a federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, calling him a “greedy politician” and asserting he's only interested in his pension and not benefitting Canadians.

On Monday's edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie shared their thoughts on the Ontario premier's shot at the New Democrat leader. 

Recalling pandemic-era allegations that Ford's company, Deco Labels, was making profits from printing COVID signage, David actually defended Singh from Ford's comments, asking, “what about your stance on an early election for Ontario? He doesn't discuss that.”

Alexa, meanwhile, offered praise for the premier for “(daring) to (shine) light on hypocrisy.” And while it's nice to see flashes of conservatism from premiers like Ford and Quebec's Francois Legault, who has recently been criticizing mass immigration, “they are not the best,” she added.

Watch new episodes of Rebel Roundup live every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT.

Canada Jagmeet Singh Doug Ford News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.