Rebel Roundup | Brazil stands for freedom, Intl students want citizenship, Quebec terror suspect
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a massive rally in Sao Paolo, Brazil, where a huge crowd gathered to support former president Jair Bolsonaro and free speech after a judge banned X, the Elon Musk-owned social media from the country.
Plus, some international students and temporary foreign workers are protesting to stay in Canada and be given residency or citizenship.
And finally, a Pakistani citizen was arrested in Quebec over a plot to carry out a terror attack targeting Jews in New York on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.