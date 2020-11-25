Premier Ford urges Toronto BBQ restaurant to comply with lockdown orders

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging a Toronto-area restaurant to comply with public health orders and refrain from having customers dine indoors.

Adam Skelly, the owner of Adamson Barbecue, decided to defy orders from the City of Toronto that prohibited restaurants from having customers inside the premises, opening his doors to numerous patrons on Tuesday morning.

Despite an order from the public health department, Skelly once again reopened the restaurant today. The premier was asked about the incident during his daily press briefing.

The owner of Adamson Barbecue tells @TheMenzoid that “There’s people out there who are in our corner who want small businesses to open and survive”#cdnpoli #onpoli #TOpoli #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tgagRzROYE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2020

“I get it, people are getting edgy out there. And people want to open up their businesses,” Ford told reporters. “I was nice to the guy yesterday, but buddy, let me tell you something: you need to shut down. You're putting people's lives in jeopardy.”

“This guy is just totally ignoring public health officials. That's how this spreads,” the premier decried. “It's absolutely irresponsible and ridiculous.”

“We’re giving all the staff the option either to come in and be on the front line with me or not."



Full video to come: https://t.co/Jyej4FhRXh #cdnpoli #onpoli #TOpoli #lockdown #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zK5yqq0rcW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2020

With the threat of a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and a year in jail, it remains to be seen if Skelly will continue to push the limits of government orders, and whether other businesses will choose to follow suit.

Stay tuned to Rebel News, as reporter David Menzies was on the scene for today's events, and will have a full report coming soon.