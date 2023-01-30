Premier's office says Alberta opposes new Medical Assistance in Dying legislation

E-transfer (Canada):

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is pushing back against the federal implementation of new Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) legislation, especially for people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.

"We are consulting with legal and mental health experts regarding the proposed legislation and its impact on those with mental health challenges," reads a statement from the Premier's Office.

"Given the Government of Alberta's responsibility to deliver health care services and to regulate the healthcare profession, we object to the federal government moving forward with expanding MAID eligibility without agreement from the province."

In March 2021, the Trudeau Liberals passed Bill C-7 to extend euthanasia to include disabled Canadians. However, they delayed euthanasia for the mentally unwell until March 17, 2023.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said they would wait before granting an extension because provinces and healthcare providers wanted more time to work out appropriate guidelines.

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) expressed deep disappointment with the Trudeau Liberals for pushing assisted suicide legislation for those with mental illnesses.

They urged the federal government to invest more in mental health care to alleviate the suffering of those with mental health issues and "provide every opportunity to recover and thrive."

In the fall of 2022, Lametti told the Toronto Star that the legislation provides a "more humane way" for Canadians with physical and mental disabilities to decide on ending their lives.

"Mental illness should not be a death sentence," said the CMHA.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned Bill C-7 in October, adding that the feds should promote health for all Canadians.

"It is important that legislation addressing medically assisted dying is clear and includes necessary safeguards," writes Poilievre.

"I do not support expanding physician-assisted suicide to minors or people unable to consent truly, nor do I accept assisted suicide as a solution for mental illness."

Poilievre said the federal government must prioritize compassionate palliative care rather than making medically assisted dying the "only option."

Alex Schadenberg, president of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition (EPC), said that negative push-back from the press temporarily stunted the federal government's timeline on Bill C-7.

"The overwhelming pressure on the government was to hold back now," said Schadenberg, who added that the Trudeau Liberals could have delayed the implementation over a possible spring election.

The EPC President expects the final guidelines will require a year's effort of mental health support and further approval from mental health specialists.

He also condemned Quebec's recent annual report on end-of-life options.

"There were 15 deaths that did not fit the criteria [under] the law. Some were just there because a doctor didn't do a second signature. Some of them were not qualified under the law, yet there were no charges at all done whatsoever," said Schadenberg.

According to the report, euthanasia deaths reported by facilities (3,629) and the Collège des Médecins du Québec (323) totalled 3,952. It illustrated a discrepancy of 289 deaths from doctor reports (3,663), which Schadenberg said are reported yearly without proper accounting.