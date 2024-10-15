Premier Smith advocating for firearms owners with Bill of Rights amendments

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Rick Igercich of Canada's National Firearms Association (NFA) discussed the impact of Premier Smith's amendments to Alberta's Bill of Rights on firearms owners.

The premier is doubling down on her commitment to protect property rights and firearms ownership in Alberta, challenging federal regulations and positioning herself as a strong advocate for gun owners.

"Danielle Smith is sticking to her guns," said Igercich. "She actually did a great presentation at Rebel Live, and actually talked about firearms, which I haven't seen any other premier across Canada mention firearms in any of their statements."

Last month, Premier Smith said her government would be introducing legislation to amend the province's Bill of Rights. Smith has proposed to enshrine the right to legally acquire, keep and safely use firearms as part of the amendments.

Speaking to Ezra Levant in Calgary at Rebel News Live, Smith said, "We're going to put protection in there for the ownership and use of firearms. We're going to put protection in there for just compensation in the event the government takes your property or regulates its use away."

"We're going to put protection in there for expression so that we can hopefully challenge some of this cancel culture. And we'll also put protection in there for medical choices." she added.

Igercich also spoke about how he hopes other provinces take Alberta's lead regarding property rights and firearms ownership. "What's happening in Alberta...it's going to be a starting point for the rest of the provinces to follow along because if they can establish that, I'm hoping that the other provinces jump aboard," he said.