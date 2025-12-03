Premier Smith announces flurry of new measures at UCP annual convention

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Premier Smith's speech at the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting over the weekend.

The premier announced an array of new measures on Saturday, including stricter provincial immigration controls, protections for residents from the federal firearm 'buyback' program, and a new 'Castle Law' strengthening Albertans' right to defend their property.

Speaking about immigration, Smith declared that Alberta will use its constitutionally protected rights to ensure new immigrants to the province will be a net-benefit to the economy and the amount of newcomers will return to a "more stable" number.

"Using our constitutionally protected provincial rights, Alberta will return to a more stable number of primarily economic migrants so that newcomers come here to work and contribute as they have historically done," she said.

This will happen as "Canadian citizens living in Alberta are given first priority to the jobs and opportunities our economy creates," Smith continued.

"We need an immigration policy that puts Albertans first": Premier Smith slams the Liberals' disastrous open border immigration policies of the past 10 years and pledges that her government will take "primary control" of the province's immigration system in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/9JWAbdnZVo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 1, 2025

The premier also discussed a new motion that will be introduced under the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act that would protect law-abiding firearm owners from the Liberals' gun 'buyback' program.

"That will, if passed in the legislature, instruct all provincial entities, including our municipalities and law enforcement agencies, to refuse to enforce or prosecute under the federal gun seizure program," she said.

Smith's motion will also protect homeowners from legal repercussions if they are defending their properties from intruders.

"The Sovereignty Act motion will also make it clear that these agencies will not enforce or prosecute Albertans defending their homes and families from intruders," she said.

Sheila noted that Premier Smith still appears to maintain strong support from the majority of UCP members despite her government's controversial energy deal that was recently signed with the federal government.