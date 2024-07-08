Premier Smith, Brett Wilson, MPs and ministers stand by recovery-oriented addiction strategy

If you were happy and willing to leave a human being trapped in a vicious cycle of addiction with no hope of escape, or worse still if you were actively providing them with drugs, you would be considered an enabler… at best, and at worst you might be considered a bad person, a monster or worst of all a progressive.

Somehow, the left’s version of compassion under leaders like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or BC Premier David Eby consists of letting people live in squalor, in dilapidated tent cities, and then legalizing and even providing free addictive deadly drugs and then calling them “safe”, almost as though keeping people struggling with addiction in that state is part of the plan.

Part of our western heritage, as we are celebrating the Stampede in Calgary, consists of taking care of our neighbours, even when things get tough. So Ottawa’s 'give them drugs and let them live in tents' approach doesn’t quite sit right with folks out west.

Fortunately, with a breath of fresh air in the form of common sense and genuine compassion, Alberta, under the leadership of Premier Danielle Smith, has rejected the woke approach to this issue and instead, as shocking it may sound, is putting in the work to help people recover from addiction and reclaim their lives.

Rebel News was very fortunate to once again be invited out to the Alberta Adolescent Recovery Centre's (AARC) Stampede Breakfast by the facility’s executive director Dr. Dean Vause, who graciously shared about the work he and his colleagues have been doing to tackle addiction in the province.

The AARC has been leading the charge when it comes to helping adolescents with the daunting task of overcoming addiction, and some of their practices are now being employed at large in the province for people of all ages.

We were joined by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for an exclusive interview in which she discussed the continued success of the Alberta recovery model, in addition to speaking with Alberta’s Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Willliams who has been largely responsible for implementing the recovery-oriented strategy.

We also had to opportunity to discuss the potential application of some of the successful efforts in Alberta on a federal stage with member of Parliament and critic for addictions Laila Goodridge and member of Parliament Stephanie Kusie.

Minister of Children and Family Services Searle Turton and MLA Grant Hunter also joined us to share their support for AARC and to affirm that compassionate recovery-oriented care is the only ethical option for government to pursue.

Brett Wilson, a long-time supporter of AARC, shared about why he believes that the work being done by facilities like AARC and being advocated for by the Alberta government are critical. Finally, and most importantly, Rebel News was honoured to speak with a graduate of AARC who overcame addiction as well as a mother whose son’s life was saved thanks to the availability of compassionate intervention.

People struggling with addiction, living in the streets and turning to crime don’t need free drugs, they need hope. A disordered society yields only more disorder, and in order to meaningfully tackle drug use and crime, we need to end the chaos in major cities.