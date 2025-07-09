Premier Smith hosts MLAs, fellow premiers at Stampede breakfast

During the Calgary Stampede, free pancake breakfast stations are set up around the city. These events are often attended by politicians, providing an opportunity for them to serve, and perhaps flip not just flapjacks, but voters.

We attended the Premier Danielle Smith's Stampede breakfast this past Monday to interview legislators from Alberta and Montana who were in attendance.

From Alberta, we spoke with Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis, Minister of Municipal Affairs Dan Williams, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz, and Minister of Education and Childcare Demetrios Nicolaides.

We spoke with Montana legislators Julie Darling and Valerie Moore, inquiring about the bond Western Canadian provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan share with their southern neighbours.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was reluctant to discuss with us the issues of violence plaguing the Greater Toronto Area, notably regarding parts of Scarborough being compared to war-torn Iraq.

We also spoke with David Knight Legg, a political analyst who recently debated renowned constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson on the subject of Alberta leaving Canada's confederation.